College Station Police say a man died early Thursday morning after an officer-involved shooting.

It happened in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway around 1 a.m.

The victim is 33-year-old Ryan D. Stallings. The name of the officer who shot him has not been released at this time.

Police have not announced what lead to the shooting or if Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation, which is standard operating procedure.

