Officer William McKinney laid to rest in private ceremony

WHITNEY, Texas – Officer William McKinney was laid to rest in a private ceremony for family on Monday morning.

The service took place at the Open Range Cowboy Church.

McKinney died last Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was a graduate of the 55th Waco Police Academy in 2005. Before this, he attended the Master of Arms School and was a military policeman.

In 2016, McKinney transferred to the Drug Enforcement section – where he served as a detective until his death.

During his time with the Waco Police Department, he received several awards.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.