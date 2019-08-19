Officer’s leg crushed trying to stop robbery, citizens help catch suspect

An off duty TSTC police officer was injured as he was dragged by a robbery suspect trying to escape Sunday afternoon.

The officer’s leg was crushed as the suspect crashed into five cars in the parking lot at Waco’s Richland Mall.

Andre Duane Boyd was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest.

It all started about 3:45 p.m. Sunday when police got multiple calls about an officer trying to detain a shoplifter at the Dillards store, with callers reporting that the shoplifter was fighting with the officer.

Off duty TSTC officer Roy Luna who is also a retired Waco police officer was working security at Dillards.

He told police he was trying to arrest Boyd for theft outside the men’s Dillards store when a struggle began with the suspect managing to break free and run to his vehicle.

Officer Luna continued trying to arrest Boyd at the vehicle, but the suspect made it into the vehicle and was trying to start it when Officer Luna deployed his Taser.

Luna was able to start his vehicle and drove off, dragging Officer Luna with him.

The suspect’s vehicle struck three vehicles, then went forward still dragging Officer Luna and struck two more vehicles.

During this activity Officer Luna’s leg was crushed between the suspect vehicle and another car.

Officer Luna deployed his Taser multiple times and when the suspect vehicle hit the fifth car, managed to get the ignition turned off.

With the help of citizens, Boyd was kept inside his car, even as he tried to kick the windows out to escape.

Officers arrived a short time later and took the suspect into custody.

It was determined that over $750 in merchandise had been taken from the store.

Both Officer Luna and the suspect were taken to a local hospital with Boyd being released after being checked out and taken to jail.

Officer Luna received what were described as significant injuries to his left leg.