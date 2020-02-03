Officers threatened with dagger, Taser used in arrest

Bond has been set at $111,000 for a man accused of pulling a dagger on a Gatesville Police officer during a Saturday morning incident.

Johnny Ray Cupp who gave officers an address in Temple, remained in the Coryell County Jail Monday on charges of aggravated assaults against a public servant, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, and terroristic threat against a peace officer.

An arrest affidavit indicated that shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 200 block of South 5th street regarding a suspicious person.

They met with a victim who told them a man had been banging on his front door and yelling that he wanted to fight.

Officers patrolling the area stopped to ask two men if they had seen anyone, when one of the men walked away through a home.

When officers checked the back yard they found a man later identified as Cupp who tried to walk away, but was detained by an officer.

The affidavit said a struggle ensued when the man is accused of pulling a black dagger with a four inch blade in what was described as an attempt to cut the officer.

Two other officers arrived and after a Taser was deployed, Cupp was taken into custody.