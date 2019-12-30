Old explosives, blasting caps found in Lampasas County

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – An amount of blasting caps and explosive materials over 20 years old has been found and properly disposed of.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on South River Road Sunday in reference to suspicious circumstances.

During an investigation, an amount of live antique blasting caps and a small amount of explosive materials were found. The caps and explosives had manufacture dates which were over 20 years old and were possibly unstable.

The U.S. Army Explosives Ordinance Disposal from Fort Hood was also dispatched to the location. EOD personnel rendered the explosives safe and transported all blasting caps and explosive materials to Fort Hood for proper disposal.

No criminal act is suspected and no criminal investigation is warranted.

Source: Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office