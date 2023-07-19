Corsicana, Tx (FOX 44) – One person is in custody, and an investigation is continuing into the attack on a church and lodge hall in Corsicana.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said deputies were dispatched about 12:51 p.m. Tuesday to a reported burglary in progress at the Corsicana Cowboy Church, located at 5864 West State Highway 31. An employee inside the church said a man in a white SUV was actively striking the door with a blunt object.

The caller also stated that she saw him throw something at the door, then saw smoke outside. She then lost sight of the man and the vehicle.

Deputies arrived within five minutes and discovered that the man left the scene. They noticed that the west side glass door of the church was broken, and a trash can outside the door was on fire. Deputies secured the area and put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. They also noted burn marks on the outside of the church wall. A small burned bottle of liquid lighter fluid was found on the ground next to the wall behind the trash can.

While deputies were investigating, it was discovered that the Masonic Lodge next to the First Baptist Church of Corsicana was targeted about an hour earlier, with Corsicana Police working this incident. Deputies discovered from the Corsicana officers that the suspect description and vehicle from their incident matched the Cowboy Church incident.

The two departments started working together. With information gathered, they were able to take a suspect into custody at 3:41 p.m.

The suspect was arrested for arson and criminal mischief, with the name of the suspect being withheld pending formal arraignment. Sheriff Tanner said the combine efforts and cooperation between the two departments and assistance from citizens quickly helped to resolve the case.