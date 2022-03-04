A man remains in the McLennan County Jail under a total of $30,000 bond on charges in connection with a Thursday stabbing.

Juan Daniel Murillo has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the stabbing and tampering with evidence for suspected disposal of the weapon.

The arrest affidavit states deputies were sent to a location on Waco Sand Road in rural McLennan County on a report of an assault in progress, and found the victim and Murillo on the grounds.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper left chest and arm – which the victim told deputies was an unprovoked attack.

The affidavit quoted a witness as saying he saw a man identified as Murillo holding a black Smith & Wesson knife in a fighting stance facing the victim before the assault occurred.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital, and was expected to survive.

The affidavit stated Murillo denied stabbing the victim, and did not know anything about the assault.

A search of the area did not turn up a weapon.