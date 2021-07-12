One arrested after shots fired at Villages Apartments

One person remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday after shots were fired during a Saturday morning disturbance at the Villages Apartments.

Police were called to the complex at 1100 North Sixth Street at 2:00 a.m.

Police were able to recover a weapon and shell casing and identified a suspect in the incident as Maurice Delvecchio Brown.

He was located and transported to the McLennan County Jail without further incident.

He was being held Monday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with his bond set at a total of $150,000.