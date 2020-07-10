One arrested and one sought in Cove 7-11 robbery

Copperas Cove Police say they have arrested one man and are looking for a second identified as a suspect in the armed robbery of a 7-11 store back on March 13 that netted them no cash after the clerk refused to give in to their demands.

Officers went to the store at 2012 West Avenue B at 3:09 a.m. on March 13 and were told by the clerk that two men had come in wearing masks and brandishing handguns while demanding the money.

The clerk told officers he recognized one of the men as a neighbor of him and directed officers to a residence in the Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park, but the men had fled.

Officers recovered a candy bar that one of the men had grabbed and technicians in a lab were able to recover a fingerprint.

He was identified as 18-year-old Elizha Mikayle Wheeler and a warrant for his arrest was obtained. He was arrested Thursday.

Captain Jeremy Alber of the Copperas Cove Police Department released a statement stating that the second suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Tequan Payne and says officers are unsure of his current location and they do not know if he is armed at this time. Payne is also wanted as a suspect in yet another robbery.

He noted that both suspects were 17 years old at the time of the robbery.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for clues that lead to the arrest and prosecution of Payne. Information may be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or by submitting a tip on line at www.tipsubmit.com