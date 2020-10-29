One arrested, weapons seized as Killeen police serve warrant

Killeen Police report one man was arrested on warrants and weapons were seized in a morning raid on a Killeen residence.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was a ” knock and announce” warrant service in the 1800 block of Crestridge at 7:11 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to the weapons, an undisclosed amount of cash and a quantity of marijuana was also recovered.

There were no injuries.

Nearby Pershing Park Elementary school was placed on lockdown before class time for a short period of time.

A statement issued by KISD said the lockdown began at 7:11 and ended at 7:19 a.m. upon the “all clear” communication from authorities.

All students were brought inside the building during this time.

Once given the all clear, students returned to their normal activities and the learning day was not interrupted.