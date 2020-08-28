One charged in Thursday night Waco shooting

One man is in the McLennan County Jail Friday morning on multiple charges following a Thursday evening shooting that sent a Waco woman to the hospital.

Jeffrey Wayne Flowers, Jr was booked into the jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of bond or protective order.

He was also named in a parole violation warrant issued by TDCJ.

There was no immediate indication of charges against a second man detained following the incident.

Officers had been sent to the 900 block of North 24th Street Thursday evening on a report of a shooting.

On arrival they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.

She was transported to the hospital.

Officers determined that three people had been involved in an argument, including the victim and two men.

During the investigation, detectives learned that one of the males stopped by the residence to check on his female family member.

When he arrived at the residence, he found the other male involved, Mr. Jeffery Wayne Flowers, to be inside of the home.

Due to a protective order, Flowers was not supposed to be there at the time.

Detectives later learned that the male family member and Flowers got into a physical altercation in the back yard of the home.

It was then that Flowers retrieved a handgun and began firing it at the other male. The other male then retrieved his own handgun and fired back.

The investigation is continuing.