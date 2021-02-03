One critical after Riesel area crash

The Department of Public Safety reports one person critically hurt in a crash on Highway 6 in the Riesel area.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said the crash occurred near FM 1860, also known as Lake Creek Road West about 8: a.m. as a Toyota Camry was traveling east and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car went off the road and struck a tree, rolling over and trapping the driver inside.

Waco Fire Department personnel were sent to assist with the rescue at the scene.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is on going.