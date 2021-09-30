One dead after being hit by a car near Whitney

A woman is dead after being struck by a car while walking along a Hill County highway.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ryan Howard said it happened about 3:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 22 near Private road 2223 West of Whitney.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Chevrolet Cavalier was going west on Highway 22 and struck a female pedestrian who was walking in the westbound lane.

The victim was transported to Hill Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim was being withheld Thursday pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the accident was ongoing.