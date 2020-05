Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

HILLSBORO, Texas- Hillsboro DPS reports a fatality accident on May 17th.

The Hillsboro Fire Department as well as the Police division responded to an accident involving a bus and two semi-trucks, northbound on I-35 near mile marker 365.

The driver of the bus was pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the semi-truck drivers was transported to a hospital in Waco.

The investigation is pending at this time.