GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead after a car crashes into a deer in Grimes County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash occurred on State Highway 90, near County Road 176. A 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, struck a deer in the roadway, entered a side skid into the grass ditch, rolled over and struck a tree.

The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, of Cypress, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord.

This investigation is ongoing.