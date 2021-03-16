One Dead after Crash in Hill County

Hill County, TX- One man is dead after a fatal crash in Hill County, DPS says.

On Monday, March 15, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on SH 174 near CR 1104, west of Blum.

A truck tractor semi-trailer traveling southbound swerved onto the northbound lane to prevent crashing into the rear of a truck tractor semi-trailer, preparing to make a left turn onto CR 1104. As the truck tractor semi-trailer attempted to return to the southbound lane, the trailer struck a Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Bruce Jernigan Jr., 38, of Kopperl, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

DPS is encouraging drivers to not drive beyond your limitations, and that slowing down gives you more time to react and allows you more time to see what’s ahead.