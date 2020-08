Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas- A fatal motorcycle accident claimed the life of 52-year-old Gary Bolander in Lubbock.

A 2019 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling south on FM 835 on August 2, 2020 at approximately 11:01 a.m.

Police say, Bolander, the rider, was traveling around a curve in the roadway at an unsafe speed for the roadway.

The rider went off of the left side of the roadway, and into the barrow ditch.

Bolander was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.