One dead after major crash on IH-14

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police are investigating a fiery crash on IH-14 that left one man dead.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at approximately 10:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to IH-14 eastbound near Old FM 440 in reference to a 911 call about a major crash.

Officers’ located a gold sedan flipped over and fully engulfed in flames.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was speeding northbound on Old FM 440 and went through the stop sign located on Central Texas Expressway.

The vehicle continued to travel across the highway, airborne, striking the center concrete median of IH-14.

Only one occupant was in the vehicle, Ezekiel DeSean Connor.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to work this fatality.