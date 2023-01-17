WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Law enforcement is investigating a possible drowning that happened last weekend.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that around noon on Sunday a boater at Lake Somerville fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina. The boater was treated by Washington County EMS as a possible drowning victim.

The victim was transported to a Brenham Medical facility and was later transferred to a College Station Medical Facility – where he later died.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.