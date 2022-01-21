Belton Police report one person rescued from a Thursday afternoon traffic crash later died at a local hospital.

City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Road and North Loop 121. Police reported a red Nissan Altima, a gray Ford Edge and a black Nissan Sentra were involved in the crash.

The victim had to be extricated from one of the vehicles, and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical center – and later died.

The victim’s name was being withheld Friday morning, pending notification of next of kin. There were no other serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Belton Police Department Crash Team.

Source: City of Belton