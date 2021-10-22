One dead after Thursday night Waco shooting on South 12th

A 22-year-old man is dead after what police believe was a shooting Thursday night on South 12th street.

Officers were called to the 800 block of South 12th about 10:30 p.m. and found the man outside on a sidewalk on their arrival.

They immediately began life saving measures while notifying emergency medical personnel to get on the way.

Little was known about the circumstances of the shooting, but during the investigation, officers learned that multiple individuals were seen running away from the scene.

If you have any information about this shooting, please reach out to the Waco Police Department Special Crimes Detective Reyes or you can stay anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-HELP (4357).

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Robert Juarez.

This makes the City of Waco’s 15th Criminal Homicide investigation this year, seven of which have resulted in arrests.