Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOODY, Texas- A fatal accident occurred on FM-107 near E. Whitson Street, northwest of Moody shortly before midnight on August 8, 2020.

A Kenworth truck tractor hauling cattle was unable to negotiate the curve in the roadway, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn.

The driver, James Pervis, 48, of Fairfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.