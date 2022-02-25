BRYAN, Texas – A pedestrian in the Bryan area is dead after being hit by a drunk driver.

Bryan Police posted on social media Friday morning that officers were dispatched to an accident in the southbound lanes of the 2300 block of the N Earl Rudder Freeway Frontage Road, between Woodville Road and Laura Lane. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.

The department later reported this was a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was walking in the roadway, when they were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver of the vehicle – identified as 23-year-old Jesus Morin, of Bryan – remained on scene and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated for his second time.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, and was later pronounced dead. This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Bryan Police Department