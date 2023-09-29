Navasota, Tx (FOX 44) – A 22-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle crash southeast of Navasota in Grimes County.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened around 9:50 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 249, near Grimes County Road 304.

Sgt. Ruiz said the preliminary investigation indicates a 2000 model International 18-wheeler was going south on Highway 249, and a 2021 Ford F250 was going north and drove onto the wrong side of the road. It struck the 18-wheeler, then veered and struck a 2020 model BMW X5 head on.

The driver of the BMW, identified as 22-year-old Sydney Arthur, of Navasota, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford received minor injuries, and was taken to Tomball Regional Hospital by private vehicle. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Sgt. Ruiz said the investigation into the crash remained open on Friday morning.