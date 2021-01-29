One dead in Axis Pipeline accident

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reports one person died in a Friday morning industrial accident at the Axis Pipeline facility.

Deputies were called to the facility at 1451 Louis E. Mikulin north of Bryan shortly after 10:00 a.m.

When deputies arrived at 10:12 a.m. to find the victim had died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Details of the accident were not immediately released and the name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said there were no signs of foul plan, but the nature of the accident was under investigation Friday afternoon.