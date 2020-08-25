One dead in Bryan shooting, suspect in police custody

BRYAN, Texas – A shooting in Bryan has resulted in a fatality.

Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Stevens Drive on Monday evening. One person is dead, and another person is in police custody for Murder, with other charges possibly coming.

Bryan PD tells FOX44 this appears to be an isolated incident between known people. The names are being withheld until the next of kin is notified. This shooting is unrelated to the shooting which occurred last Saturday.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Bryan Police Department