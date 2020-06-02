One dead in Kerrville Circle shooting in Killeen



Killeen police report one dead following a Monday night shooting in the Kerrville Court area.

Officers were called to the 2800 block after 9:00 p.m. on an initial report of shots being heard fired.

When they got there they found a male victim lying on the ground in front of a residence.

Arriving officers said he had a gunshot wound and was not breathing.

The victim was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 9:49 p.m.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are continuing their investigation Tuesday morning and are asking that anyone with information contact Bell County Crime Stoppers.