Killeen police report a 23-year-old man is dead following an early Tuesday morning shooting.

Killeen Police Assistant Chief Alex Gerhardt said at 1:57 a.m. officers were called to the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue regarding a shooting.

When they got there, they found 23-year-old Amos Jeremiah Goff dead of an apparent single gunshot wound to the head.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the victim deceased at 2:39 a.m.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here

This is the 18th murder for the year for Killeen.