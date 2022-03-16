ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas – One person has died following a Wednesday morning traffic crash near Benchley in Robertson County.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the crash occurred about 7:00 a.m. on State Highway 6 – about a mile north of Old San Antonio Road.

The initial investigation indicated a 2007 Freightliner truck tractor trailer rig was going south and a 2011 Ford van was pulling out of a private drive. The semi struck the van.

(Courtesy: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

The name of the victim had not been released as of midday Wednesday.

All lanes of the highway were closed for a time, as a helicopter was sent to the scene to carry the victims to a hospital.