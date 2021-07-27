One dead in San Saba County crash

The Department of Public Safety has released the details of a Sunday afternoon crash that left one person dead.

DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said the crash occurred at 3:46 p.m. on State Highway 16 at Milepost 424.

Sgt Washko said a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by 18-year-old Kenli Parish Riney of Kerrville was going south and a 2016 Toyota Highlander SUV was going north.

The investigating trooper said the Ford left the southbound lane and crossed the centerline into the path of the approaching SUV with the two colliding head on.

Riney was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 45-year-old woman from Santos, Texas was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with what were described as incapacitating injuries.

The crash investigation was listed as still open Tuesday.