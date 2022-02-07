TEMPLE, Texas – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 317 and Poison Oak Road has led to one person’s death.

Two additional people involved in the crash on Monday morning were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with injuries.

The initial investigation reveals one of the involved drivers failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

If you have any information in this case, you can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department