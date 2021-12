Bellmead police report one man is dead following a three vehicle crash.

The accident occurred about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, as a Chevy pickup driven by 63-year-old Johnny Ray Caddell, of Waco, was going east on Loop 340 near Cove Street – when he collided with a stopped vehicle whose driver was waiting to make a left turn.

This vehicle was then pushed into oncoming traffic, resulting in a second collision.

Caddell was pronounced dead at the scene.