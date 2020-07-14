One dead in Tuesday morning shooting in Bryan

Bryan police report one man is dead following an early morning shooting with officers still investigating the circumstances.

Police were called to the 500 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr Street about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting.

Officers say they were told a person was approached by two other men, with one of the man pointing a handgun at the person who was approached.

As the confrontation escalated, gunfire was exchanged and one person left the scene.

Responding officers found a person with an apparent gunshot wound a short distance away.

The wounded person was takent to CHI St Joseph Hospital and later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

While the investigation is still listed as being in the preliminary stages, officers say this appears to have been an isolated incident and that the public at large is not in danger.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).