One dead in Waco Gurley Avenue shooting

Waco police report a 22-year-old Waco man is dead following a Sunday night shooting on Gurley Avenue.

Israel Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the 2200 block of Gurley about 10:20 p.m. and found him there with a gunshot wound.

Police had no suspect information as of late Monday morning and were asking that anyone with information call them at 0208 (254) 750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357.

This is the 13th criminal homicide in 2021.

There have been arrests made in six of the homicides, while five, including this case, are under investigation. In the remaining two homicides, the suspects are deceased.