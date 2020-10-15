One dead in Waco S 14th Street shooting

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

Waco police report a 21-year-old man is dead after an early Thursday morning shooting.

Police were called to the 2600 block of South 14th Street about 1:00 a.m. with a caller reported hearing several shots fired and someone screaming.

They also reported hearing a car fleeing the scene.

Arriving officers found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate suspect or vehicle information available.

The name of the victim was withheld Thursday morning pending notification of next of kin.