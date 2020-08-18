One dead, multiple injured after 5 vehicle accident in Freestone County

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas- One pedestrian is dead after a 5 vehicle accident in Freestone County.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at approximately 6:15 a.m., a fatal crash occurred on US-79 near FM-325, northwest of Oakwood.

A Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer traveling southbound attempted to pass a Volkswagen Jetta.

While passing, the Peterbilt crashed into the Volkswagen, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway with the trailer still in the southbound lane.

An approaching Freightliner truck tractor crashed into the trailer that was in the roadway, causing the Freightliner to jackknife into the northbound lane and strike a pedestrian who was assisting the driver of the Volkswagen and Peterbilt in the southbound lane.

A jaguar passenger car traveling northbound crashed into the Freightliner as it jackknifed across the northbound lanes.

A Chrysler 300 traveling southbound also crashed in the Freightliner.

The pedestrian, Rene Ochoa Jr., 23, of Palestine, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people are critically injured and 3 others are possibly injured.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.