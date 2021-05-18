One dead, one hospitalized in two-vehicle crash

One person is dead and another is hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash Monday night at the intersection of FM-933 and Fort Graham Road, west of Elm Mott. A BMW passenger car traveling westbound on Fort Graham Road was struck by a Dodge van traveling northbound on FM-933. The preliminary investigation discovered the BMW entered the intersection, failing to yield the right of way to the Dodge.  

The driver of the BMW has been identified as 18-year-old Kadyn Reynolds, of West, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for a possible injury. Next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is still active and ongoing. 

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

