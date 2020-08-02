One dead, one injured after fatal roll-over accident in Lubbock

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas- One person is dead after a roll-over accident in Lubbock.

The accident happened shortly after 2 a.m. on August 2, 2020.

A 2002 Ford pick-up was traveling southeast on US Highway 84 in the left lane, .3 miles northwest of County Road 1400.

The driver, William Heaney, failed to drive in a single lane, and went off of the left side of the roadway into the center median.

Heaney overcorrected to the right causing the Ford pick-up to enter a side skid crossing the roadway, traveling into a field.

The truck rolled and William Heaney was ejected, due to not wearing a seatbelt.

William Heaney was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Jessica Heaney was transported to University Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.