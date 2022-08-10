COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove.

The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.

One person was assisted out of an upstairs window by a neighbor and law enforcement personnel near the time the fire department units were arriving at the scene. Firefighters entered and started a search for the other resident while simultaneous work was performed to extinguish the fire.

The upstairs was heavily charged with smoke, which caused a complete loss of visibility. The other resident was eventually found after a lengthy search, was immediately removed from the residence and moved instantly to an awaiting ambulance.

The resident was found without any signs of life. The resident was transported to AdventHealth Hospital in Killeen, where the Copperas Cove Fire Department says he did not survive.

The fire was declared under control approximately 30 minutes after arrival. The resident that left through the window and a firefighter were also transported to AdventHealth later for evaluation.

The residence sustained heavy flame and smoke damage to the entire upstairs portion of the home. Three people and three pets have been displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.