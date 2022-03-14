MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas – One person has died and three houses destroyed in a Sunday morning fire at Morgan’s Point Resort.

Bell County Fire Marshal William Mahlstedt said the State Fire Marshal has been called in to assist in the investigation of the fire that started at 41 Vista Drive early Sunday Morning.

The fire marshal said the call came in about 6:30 a.m. Sunday of a house fully involved.

Mutual aid was requested from both Temple Fire and Rescue and the Moffatt Volunteer Fire Departments with the first units on the scene reporting one house next door fully involved and a second one on the other side burning with the fire rapidly spreading.

The body of a victim was found in the middle house when the fire was knocked down with Justice of the Peace Duffield ordering the remains sent to the Southwest Institute for Forensic Science for assistance in making an identification.

No information on identity or even gender of the victim was immediately available.

An occupant of one of the other houses was able to escape, telling firefighters she was awakened by a noise and noticed the house was on fire.

The third house was not occupied and was believed to have been a vacation or weekend home.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Monday afternoon.