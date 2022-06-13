ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 6, near Lakeway Drive.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2019 Ford SUV was traveling eastbound. A 2005 Dodge pickup attempted to cross state Highway 6 to Sadberry Road, and was struck by the Ford.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 26-year-old Garrett Castellese, of Bryan, was taken by medical helicopter to the CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries. The passenger, identified as 67-year-old Joe Tatom, of Hilltop Lakes, was pronounced dead on the scene by Robertson County Justice of the Peace Ramona Aguirre.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 73-year-old Larry Roche, of Cameron, and his passenger, identified as 69-year-old Linda Roche, of Cameron, were both transported to the CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.