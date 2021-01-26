One dead, two injured in renovation accident at Waco Pilgrim’s Pride plant

WACO, Texas – One person is reported dead following a renovation accident in east Waco.

Ambulances and fire units were sent to the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Drive on a report of injuries in a ceiling collapse.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace James E. Lee, Jr who also ordered an autopsy.

He said an inquest would be conducted.

The name of the victim was not being released late Tuesday morning.

A fire department spokesperson confirmed the dispatch time as 7: 25 a.m. Tuesday

Two other people were reported hurt in the accident which investigators on the scene said occurred while work was being done on a ventilation system.

A fire marshal and Waco police were also sent to the scene to assist in the investigation.

A structural engineer has been contacted to assess the building.

OSHA reported having an investigator on site Tuesday afternoon and said they would be preparing a report on the accident.

Pilgrim’s Pride released the following statement just after noon on Tuesday.