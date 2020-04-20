One dead, two injured in Sunday evening fatal on FM 185

WACO, Texas- Waco police report a fatal accident that claimed the life of a Whitney woman.

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, at approximately 8:49 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on FM 185 near Cattle Drive, approximately 5 miles west of Waco.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling eastbound left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The rear passenger was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition.

The front seat passenger, Mary Harcrow, 64, of Whitney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.