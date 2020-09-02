One Driver rescued from floodwaters in Temple.

Temple, Tx- One driver is lucky to be alive after being rescued after their car got stuck in high water due to recent storms.

Just before 5:30 A.M this morning, firefighters were called to a vehicle in the creek. In the area of 3237 Riverside Trail, a driver attempted to cross flowing water, and was quickly swept from the roadway. Temple Fire & Rescue’s Special Operations Team, responded with multiple Swift Water Technicians.

Due to the overgrowth of trees and vegetation in the area, Technicians entered the water to reach and rescued the driver, who had already climbed from the vehicle and was waiting atop his car.

No injuries associated with this incident have been reported at this time. With this second wave of storms moving in, the vehicle will remain in the creek until it is safe to have it removed.

Temple Fire and Rescue would like to remind residents that flowing water can be dangerous, and deadly. Just 6 inches of fast moving water is often enough to knock an adult off of their feet, and 12 inches of moving water is enough sweep away most small passenger cars and similar vehicles. They encourage residents to stay safe and “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”