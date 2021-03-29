One hospitalized, three vehicles damaged in Harker Heights shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Harker Heights Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Amy Lane early Sunday morning for a shooting.

After officers arrived on scene, it was discovered three vehicles were damaged by gunfire and shell casings were found. Officers were then dispatched to Seton Medical Center related to a gunshot victim. It was discovered through preliminary investigation that the victim sustained the gunshot injury at the above address, and the injury is non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing by the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division. If anyone has any information about this shooting, you can contact detectives at 254-953-5440.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department