One in custody after high speed chase on I 35

One man is in custody after a high speed chase that led officers up and down I-35 between Waco and Temple late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Lorena police say it started with a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when an officer spotted a car traveling south at about 90 miles per hour.

The car pulled over and stopped and as the officer was communicating with dispatch regarding the stop, the driver suddenly sped off.

The Lorena officer gave chase and alerted other agencies of the situation.

The driver exited at Bruceville Eddy and made the turn around going north toward Waco and continued at high speed with the Lorena officer eventually breaking off as he entered Waco, though other agencies continued.

The driver looped around again heading toward Temple once again at speeds estimated at 130 miles per hour. In Temple he again reversed to resume heading north.

Spike strips were deployed ahead of him with the vehicle then leaving the road near the Love’s Truck Stop.

The driver was being taken into custody and taken to the Bell County Jail.

Officers said in addition to the traffic violations the man had other outstanding arrest warrants active.

His name had not been released early Thursday afternoon.