One in custody after high speed chase through Robinson

The driver of a car that led officers at high speed through streets of Robinson Friday morning was finally stopped and taken into custody about mid morning Friday.

Units of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Bruceville Eddy Police and Robinson Police were involved.

There were reports of other vehicles possibly being hit and of a street sign being taken down during the pursuit, though Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said there was no damage in Robinson.

He did confirm that the pursuit was initiated in Bruceville Eddy and that they are the primary agency involved.

He did note that the Department of Public Safety would be investigating any damage that occurred along the way.

The car was finally stopped at Garden Drive and the northbound access road of I-35.

Late Friday morning it was not clear exactly how the initial pursuit started or why the driver may have fled.