One in custody and being treated after another standoff in Killeen

Killeen police report one suspect in custody and taken to a hospital for treatment after a K-9 along with non-lethal ordinance was used to end a Tuesday midday standoff.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Milford Street at 11:29 a.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

The suspect initially refused to come out and the street was blocked for a time.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the suspect was taken into custody at 1:37 p.m. with no other persons injured.

This is the second standoff situation KPD has had to deal with in two days.

