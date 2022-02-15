MEXIA, Texas – One injury has been reported in a Mexia house fire on Monday evening.

The Mexia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (MFEMSD) was dispatched to a structure fire at 721 South Bonham Street. Units arrived on scene and found a single-family home fully engulfed in flames.

EMS personnel attended to a 30-year-old man who was rescued from the house by neighbors. The man sustained burns to his hands and feet, and was subsequently transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco for further treatment.

Multiple units from the Wortham Volunteer Fire Department immediately responded to the blaze and started suppression of the fire alongside firefighters from MFEMSD. The fire ignited a small grass fire on the north side of the home, and this secondary fire was quickly extinguished. The fire was declared out at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Preliminary indications report the structure is a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Source: City of Mexia