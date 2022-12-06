Plantersville, Tx (FOX44) – One person has been killed and one remains in critical condition following a Monday afternoon crash near Plantersville in Grimes County.

The Department of Public Safety reports the accident occurred about 2:55 p.m. on State Highway 105 at Farm-to-Market Road 1774 – just north of Plantersville.

The early report turned in by troopers indicated that a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling west on State Highway 105 and a 2016 Kia Sportage was going east – when the driver of the Kia attempted to make a left turn onto FM-1774 and was struck by the pickup.

The driver of the Kia Sportage, identified as 63-year-old Leticia Bonilla, of Anderson, was taken to St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota – where she later died from her injuries.

The passenger in the Sportage, identified as 59-year old Raul Bonilla, of Anderson, was also taken to the hospital in Navasota and was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as 29-year-old Edgar Garcia Almageur, of Brenham, was treated for his injuries and released at the scene. The passenger in the pickup was not injured.